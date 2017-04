VALLEJO (KRON)– Caltrans is conducting emergency repair work along Interstate 80 near the Carquinez Bridge toll plaza in Vallejo Monday morning.

The work will begin around 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. the same day.

Crew will be working along eastbound I-80 and the three left lanes approaching the toll plaza will be closed.

Drivers can expect delays and should leave out earlier than normal.