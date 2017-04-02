Family of Oakland hit and run victim searching for answers

OAKLAND (KRON)–The family of a man fatally struck while repairing a vehicle are hoping the public can help identify the person responsible.

Oakland native, Larry Mendes, was killed on Mar. 26 near the 500 block of 85th Avenue in East Oakland after being run over while fixing an RV.

The vehicle was described as a white SUV or possibly a white Chevy truck with a camper shell, and was last seen going east on Edes Avenue as it fled the scene.

Mendes was loved by many and his family is seeking the public’s help to find the person responsible for the tragedy.

The Mendes family gathered together Sunday afternoon to hold a vigil at the site of the accident in Oakland at the DMV on 86th Street.

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the fleeing driver.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of funeral expenses. https://www.gofundme.com/larrymendes

