Fundraiser for 19-year-old shot dead near San Jose elementary school

SAN JOSE (KRON)– The family of a 19-year-old man who was found shot dead near an elementary school in San Jose last week raised funds for his funeral expenses Sunday afternoon.

Joseph Viramontes, also know as “Smiley,” was loved by many.

Viramontes was found dead nearly one week ago and his grandfather is struggling to come to terms with his death.

“It’s eating me up and uh….(sigh),” said his grandfather Carlos Partida.

A dinner fundraiser at Keyes Bar was coordinated to help Partida pay for funeral costs.

“He’s 72-years old with no financial means to bury his son, his grandson, so we’re here, we need to raise money and do the best we can to give him a proper buriel,” said one attendee.

Family and friends are still pleading for someone to come forward with information on Viramontes murder.