Kidnapped North Carolina girl found after slayings

Investigators with Metropolitan Police Department examine the scene after a pursuit Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Washington. According to Capt. David Sledge with the Metropolitan Police Department, officers arrested a man after the pursuit and rescued a girl who was reported missing from a Charlotte, N.C., home. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in Washington, D.C., say they have found an 11-year-old girl who authorities believe was kidnapped after her grandparents were slain at a North Carolina home.

Metropolitan Police Department Capt. David Sledge said the kidnapping suspect was arrested Sunday after a brief chase. Officers initially tried to stop the vehicle but it sped away and crashed into another vehicle.

Police say the girl’s uncle, Curtis Atkinson, is suspected of killing his parents at their Charlotte home. The bodies were discovered after a fire was apparently set at the home.

Sledge says the girl has been taken to a hospital but appears to be fine.

