12 displaced after apartment fire in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — Twelve people are without a home after a 2-alarm fire at an apartment building in Oakland Sunday morning, according to officials.

Around 3:43 a.m., the Oakland Fire Department responded to the blaze at 3814 39th Ave.

Upon arrival, crews reported seeing people jumping from the windows.

There was heavy smoke and flames coming from the top floor, officials said.

Around 3:57 a.m. the fire was knocked down, according to Oakland Firefighters on Twitter.

A total of four units were affected by the flames.

Two of the twelve people displaced by the fire are children.

One woman went to the hospital with chest pain, but no other injuries were reported.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

