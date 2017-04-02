Officer involved fatal incident in Petaluma

PETALUMA (KRON)– A motorcyclist in Petaluma lost control of his bike and died after he fled from an officer Sunday afternoon.

A police officer was dispatched to the area of Adobe Creek Drive and Ely Boulevard South around 5:15 p.m. after receiving a disturbance call regarding motorcyclists speeding up and down the street.

The officer made an attempt to stop the motorcycles, but both drivers fled at a high rate of speed southbound on Ely Boulevard.

One motorcycle yielded, and the second motorcycle continued southbound.

The fleeing motorcyclist lost control of his motorcycle, officers said.

The officer immediately began providing medical aid and called for an ambulance to respond.

The motorcyclist that initially yielded rode up on the scene and was detained and arrested for driving under the influence.

The man who lost control of his bike succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead at the scene.