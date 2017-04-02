Ohio teen admits to selling marijuana-laced cookies at school

By Published:
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2015 file photo, marijuana grows at a medical marijuana cultivation center in Albion, Ill. In a report released Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 by the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, the federal advisory panel took a comprehensive look at whats known about the benefits and harms of marijuana and is calling for a national effort to learn more about the drug. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

OHIO (AP) — A high school student accused of selling cookies sprinkled with marijuana has been charged with a misdemeanor in northern Ohio.

The Mansfield News-Journal reports that an Ontario police report says the 18-year-old girl told police and school administrators she made the cookies, sprinkled them with marijuana and sold them at school to fellow students.

The Ontario High School student is charged in Ontario Mayor’s Court with a first-degree misdemeanor relating to putting harmful substances in food.

Police say the teen said she brought the cookies to school two days in March and sold two bags of them for $5 each to two other students.

Authorities say none of the handful of students who reportedly ate the cookies showed signs of impairment when police performed a field sobriety check.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s