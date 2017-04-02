Over 20 cars get tires slashed in Concord

CONCORD (KRON)–The Concord Police Department said over 20 cars in Concord had slashed tires Sunday morning.

Around 10 a.m. Concord police responded to Denkinger Court after receiving a report of vehicles with damaged tires.

Shortly after, police received a similar vandalism called reported nearby on Dianda Drive, police said.

Police located over 20 vehicles that appeared to have tires slashed along Denkinger Court, Armand Drive and Diana Dr.

Authorities advised residents in the area to check any home surveillance footage from Apr. 1 and Apr.2 that may contain information vital to the case.