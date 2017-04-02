Police looking for alleged armed robbers in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding two suspects who allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven store in Santa Cruz in March.

On March 16 around 11:20 p.m., police say two suspects robbed the 7-Eleven store at 2429 Mission St. at gunpoint.

Both suspects fled the store on foot and were last seen heading north toward Swift St., police said.

One of the suspects is described as a Hispanic man, 18-22 years old, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and socks on his hands. A white and brown argyle sock was on his right hand, and his left hand was covered with a gray sock with a red pepper design, police said.

The second suspect is described as an African American man, 18-22 years old, 6 feet tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, and black shoes with white gloves on his hands. He was also showing a black semi-automatic handgun, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects is asked to contact the Santa Cruz Police Department at (831) 420-5820, or call the Anonymous Tip Line at (831) 420-5995.