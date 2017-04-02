Trump approves federal disaster relief for California after devastating winter storms

In this view looking north, flood water crosses over Interstate 5 at Williams backing up traffic in both north and southbound lanes for hours on Saturday, February 18, 2017 in Williams, Calif. Northern California and the San Francisco Bay Area were facing a weekend return of heavy rain and winds that lashed them earlier in the week before the storm moves out. (Randy Pench/The Sacramento Bee via AP)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRON) — After February’s devastating storms, floods, and mudslides, federal assistance is now available to several California counties, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Sunday.

The funds approved by President Trump will aid state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms from February 1 to February 23, 2017, FEMA officials said.

Officials say that certain non-profit organizations will also have access to the relief funds.

Many Bay Area counties are among those eligible for this federal assistance.

Here’s a full list of those counties:

  • Alameda
  • Alpine
  • Amador
  • Butte
  • Calaveras
  • Colusa
  • Contra Costa
  • Del Norte
  • El Dorado
  • Glenn
  • Humboldt
  • Kings
  • Lake
  • Lassen
  • Marin
  • Mariposa
  • Merced
  • Modoc
  • Monterey
  • Napa
  • Nevada
  • Plumas
  • Sacramento
  • San Benito
  • San Joaquin
  • San Luis Obispo
  • San Mateo
  • Santa Barbara
  • Santa Clara
  • Santa Cruz
  • Shasta
  • Sierra
  • Siskiyou
  • Solano
  • Sonoma
  • Stanislaus
  • Sutter
  • Tehama
  • Trinity
  • Tuolumne
  • Yolo
  • Yuba

How to Apply for Assistance:

Application procedures for state, tribal, and local governments will be explained at a series of federal/state applicant briefings with locations to be announced in the affected area by recovery officials. Approved public repair projects are paid through the state from funding provided by FEMA and other participating federal agencies.” -FEMA

