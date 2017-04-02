Trump approves federal disaster relief for California after devastating winter storms

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRON) — After February’s devastating storms, floods, and mudslides, federal assistance is now available to several California counties, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Sunday.

The funds approved by President Trump will aid state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms from February 1 to February 23, 2017, FEMA officials said.

Officials say that certain non-profit organizations will also have access to the relief funds.

Many Bay Area counties are among those eligible for this federal assistance.

Here’s a full list of those counties:

Alameda

Alpine

Amador

Butte

Calaveras

Colusa

Contra Costa

Del Norte

El Dorado

Glenn

Humboldt

Kings

Lake

Lassen

Marin

Mariposa

Merced

Modoc

Monterey

Napa

Nevada

Plumas

Sacramento

San Benito

San Joaquin

San Luis Obispo

San Mateo

Santa Barbara

Santa Clara

Santa Cruz

Shasta

Sierra

Siskiyou

Solano

Sonoma

Stanislaus

Sutter

Tehama

Trinity

Tuolumne

Yolo

Yuba

How to Apply for Assistance:

Application procedures for state, tribal, and local governments will be explained at a series of federal/state applicant briefings with locations to be announced in the affected area by recovery officials. Approved public repair projects are paid through the state from funding provided by FEMA and other participating federal agencies.” -FEMA