Vermont woman wearing skeleton mask robs gas station

Photo courtesy of WFFF. Pictured: Rose Duprey (left) Amber Gibson (right)

VERMONT (KRON)– Police suspect a woman robbed a gas station wearing a skeleton mask and fled the scene with the help of a getaway car in Vermont.

Amber Gibson, 27, walked into a Sunco gas station around 1:00 a.m. on Friday demanding cash.

She was wearing a pink sock and skeleton mask, police said.

Gibson fled the scene in a dark-colored car after the clerk gave her the money in the drawer.

Police believe 53-year-old Rose Duprey was driving the vehicle.

Surveillance video shows Gibson in the passenger seat with the skeleton mask on.

Both women are scheduled to appear in court on Apr. 24.

