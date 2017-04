SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– San Francisco’s Clean Waste Initiative aims to send nothing to a landfill or incinerator by the year 2020.

Considering that’s just three years away, there is a major push to recycle, re-use, and re-purpose items like old shirts and table cloths.

Professor Connie Ulasewicz from San Francisco State was in our studios today.

She talked to KRON4’s Marty Gonzalez about some of the most effective way to do this.

Watch the interview above for details!