Yelp Review: Where to pamper your pooch in the Bay Area

Yelp’s Community Director Kevin Blum was in the KRON4 studio Sunday morning to get us up to speed on amazing places to treat our dogs in the Bay Area.

Happy Hounds Dog Spa, San Francisco — You can spoil your four-legged friend here with a variety of special treatments. The spa offers physical therapy, massages, and a doggy gym.

Paco Collars, Berkeley — As suggested by the name, this is a spot just for dog collars. The handmade collars make the perfect gift for your pet, or even for a friend with a dog. The collars come with a lifetime warranty.

Moulin Pooch, San Francisco — This is a dog boutique and villa that offers a range of services including grooming, daycare, and teeth cleaning.

