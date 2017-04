TOMALES BAY (BCN)–One person died this afternoon in a boating accident on Tomales Bay, according to a U.S. Coast Guard spokesman said.

The incident involved a 13-foot Boston Whaler pleasure craft with two people and two dogs on board. It was reported at 12:08 p.m.

A Coast Guard boat and the Sonoma County sheriff’s helicopter Henry-1 responded to the incident, according to the Coast Guard.