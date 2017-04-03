23-year-old man dies after East Bay shooting

ANTIOCH (KRON) — Police are investigating a Sunday shooting night in Antioch that left one man dead, according to police.

Around 8:40 p.m., police responded to the 700 block of K Street on reports of gunshots heard in the area.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a 23-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Officers performed first aid until emergency medical crews arrived.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery, according to police.

A short time after the procedure, the victim died from his injuries, authorities said.

Further details were not immediately available and this incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Antioch police Det. Gonzalez at (925) 779-6923.

<Bay City News contributed to this article.