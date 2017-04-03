4 alleged Richmond gang members arrested after police find gun

By Published:
Courtesy of Richmond PD

RICHMOND (KRON) — Four alleged gang members were arrested Sunday in Richmond after officers found a gun inside their car, according to Richmond police.

Detectives were on patrol in the city’s Southern District when they stopped a car for a traffic violation, police said.

Authorities asked the four people to step out of the car and searched the inside.

This is when they found a loaded gun, pictured above, on the floor of the car.

None of the suspects, who police say are all gang members, would admit to owning the gun.

Each of them were arrested on suspicion of firearm-related offenses with gang enhancements.

Police later learned that one of the occupants was also on probation.

Police are asking anyone who sees suspicious people, vehicles or activity to call 911 or (510) 233-1214.

