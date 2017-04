SAN JOSE (BCN) —¬†About 2,200 electric customers are without power Monday night in San Jose, a PG&E spokeswoman said.

About 5,700 customers lost power at about 7:45 p.m. and 3,500 of those had power restored as of 9:20 p.m., spokeswoman Karly Hernandez said.

PG&E crews are on site.

The cause is under investigation and crews do not know when they’ll have everyone’s power back on.

