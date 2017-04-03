CONCORD (KRON) — A baby passed away after she was found unconscious in a swimming pool in Concord on Sunday, according to police.

Around 4:43 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 2100 block of Leland Way on a report of a missing one-year-old girl.

Family members and police officers searched the area for several minutes until they found the child unconscious in the home’s backyard swimming pool.

Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived, police said.

The child was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

Although the child was found at a home belonging to relatives, she did not live there, according to Concord police Corporal Chris Blakely.

A 5 to 6-foot tall fence enclosed the in-ground swimming pool. Police still don’t know how the child got into the pool area, Blakely said.

This incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Concord police Det. Kyle Colvin at (925) 603-5856. Anonymous tips can be called to the Concord Police Department’s Tip