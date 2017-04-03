SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California Senate panel is advancing a hike in gas taxes and vehicle fees to raise more than $5 billion a year for road and bridge construction.

Democrats on the Appropriations Committee approved SB1 in a party-line vote Monday. The move sets up a decision in the full Senate as Gov. Jerry Brown and Democratic legislative leaders try to rush the measure through the Assembly and Senate ahead of a self-imposed deadline on Thursday.

The measure advanced over the opposition of environmentalists who were angry that SB1 would relax clean-air mandates for trucks. The provision was included to win support from truckers who would face a 20-cent hike in diesel taxes.

The plan would boost gasoline excise taxes by 12 cents per gallon and create a new vehicle fee.