SAN JOSE (KRON) — A car struck and killed a pedestrian in South San Jose on Monday and then crashed into a tree, according to police.

The collision happened at around 8 p.m. on Monterey Road and Roeder Road near Chynoweth. The pedestrian died at the scene.

It is not known if alcohol, drugs, or speed played a role in the crash.

San Jose police are investigating.

Northbound Monterey Road is closed between Blossom Hill and Chynoweth.

