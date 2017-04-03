VIDEO: Car strikes and kills pedestrian in South San Jose, then crashes into tree

By Published: Updated:

 

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A car struck and killed a pedestrian in South San Jose on Monday and then crashed into a tree, according to police.

The collision happened at around 8 p.m. on Monterey Road and Roeder Road near Chynoweth. The pedestrian died at the scene.

It is not known if alcohol, drugs, or speed played a role in the crash.

San Jose police are investigating.

Northbound Monterey Road is closed between Blossom Hill and Chynoweth.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s