Crews working 2-alarm structure fire in San Francisco

Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)–Firefighters are working to extinguish a two-alarm fire this evening in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood, fire officials said on Twitter.

The fire was reported on Twitter at 5:36 p.m. at 1810 Page St.

Fire is burning on the second floor of a structure.

No reported injuries so far, according to fire officials.

Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area.

 

