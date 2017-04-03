Crews working 2-alarm structure fire in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)–Firefighters are working to extinguish a two-alarm fire this evening in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood, fire officials said on Twitter.

The fire was reported on Twitter at 5:36 p.m. at 1810 Page St.

Fire is burning on the second floor of a structure.

No reported injuries so far, according to fire officials.

Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area.

#040317WF1 SECOND ALARM HEAVY FIRE SECOND FLOOR no exposure bldgs as of now, Squads doing searches so far no injuries 1745 Hrs. pic.twitter.com/Paoq6Mfgkh — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) April 4, 2017