Driver killed in San Jose big-rig crash ID’d

SAN JOSE (BCN) — A man who died in a traffic collision that also injured a 10-year-old girl Friday morning in San Jose has been identified as 41-year-old Bornking Moseley, according to the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office.

The crash was reported at Park Avenue and McEvoy Street at 7:40 a.m. when Moseley’s Pontiac Firebird became lodged under the trailer of a big-rig.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child’s injuries were not thought to be life-threatening. She was transported to a hospital.

The driver of the big-rig remained at the scene to cooperate with the crash investigation.

Police said the fatal crash was San Jose’s 11th so far in 2017.