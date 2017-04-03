Erratic driving leads to DUI arrest in Monterey County

By Published:
Courtesy of CHP Santa Cruz

MONTEREY COUNTY (KRON) — A man’s erratic driving led to his arrest Saturday in Monterey County, according to California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses reported seeing someone driving recklessly, passing over the double yellow lines on state Highway 1 at Salinas Rd. near Moss Landing, CHP said.

Officers were able to find the driver and pull him over.

CHP reportedly found that he possessed “a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.”

He was arrested on suspicion of DUI, CHP officials said.

Officers suspect drug use is the reason for his alleged impairment, CHP officials said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s