Guns, drugs, money found during Martinez traffic stop, teen arrested

By Published:

MARTINEZ (BCN) — A teen was arrested early Saturday morning in Martinez during a traffic stop when officers allegedly found drugs, a gun, money and other items related to selling drugs, police said Sunday.

At 1:48 a.m. officers stopped a vehicle in the 3500 block of Pacheco Boulevard. It was allegedly being driven by Lenny Dombach, 18.

Officers allege that Dombach is on active felony probation for burglary.

Officers also allege that an intoxicated girl was with Dombach.

Several dozen Xanax pills and other medications not prescribed to Dombach were allegedly in the vehicle along with a loaded 9 mm pistol, police allege.

The girl was taken to her home and Dombach was taken to the county jail on $252,000 bail.

