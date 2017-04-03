MORGAN HILL (KRON) — A man wanted on suspicion of attempted murder was arrested after firing shots at another vehicle during a road-rage incident in Morgan Hill.

Police say Alexander Monzon of Soledad was arrested early Saturday morning after he waved a gun at a male driver and male passenger on Monterey Road just north of San Martin Avenue.

Monzon then followed the victims at the intersection of Vineyard Boulevard and Lacrosse Drive.

The suspect allegedly stopped, got out of his car, and fired one round at the victim’s vehicle.

The driver who suffered a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Monzon was found hiding in a nearby home and arrested for attempted murder.