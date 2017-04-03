Man accused of attempted murder arrested after Morgan Hill road rage incident

By Published:

MORGAN HILL (KRON) — A man wanted on suspicion of attempted murder was arrested after firing shots at another vehicle during a road-rage incident in Morgan Hill.

Police say Alexander Monzon of Soledad was arrested early Saturday morning after he waved a gun at a male driver and male passenger on Monterey Road just north of San Martin Avenue.

Monzon then followed the victims at the intersection of Vineyard Boulevard and Lacrosse Drive.

The suspect allegedly stopped, got out of his car, and fired one round at the victim’s vehicle.

The driver who suffered a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Monzon was found hiding in a nearby home and arrested for attempted murder.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s