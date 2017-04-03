Man kills cats with bare hands because of daughter’s allergy

GREENE, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who killed two cats because his daughter is allergic to them is facing animal cruelty charges.

WMTW-TV reports 47-year-old Michael Herrmann, of Greene, killed the cats with his bare hands. The cats belonged to a family friend who was staying with Herrmann.

The station reports Herrmann told Greene’s animal control officer that he killed the cats because he did not want them in the house due to his daughter’s allergy.

He turned himself in on Monday at the Androscoggin County Jail and was later bailed out. It was unclear if he is represented by an attorney.

Herrmann faces a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals.

