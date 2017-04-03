Man pleads not guilty to murder in crash involving officer

This undated photo provided by the Louisville Police Department shows Louisville Police Officer Nicholas "Nick" Rodman. Rodman died Wednesday, March 29, 2017, from injuries he suffered in a crash during a high-speed chase, city officials said. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Police Chief Steve Conrad announced the death of Officer Rodman at a news conference outside University Hospital, where lines of officers and others waited as his flag-draped body left the hospital. (Louisville Police Department via AP)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a man involved in a high-speed chase that killed a Kentucky police officer has been charged with murder.

Court records show Wathaniel Lamont Woods, also known as James Woods, entered a not guilty plea Monday in Jefferson District Court. Bond was set at $1 million cash.

Police say they took Woods into custody Sunday night. He was charged with killing Louisville Officer Nick Rodman. Police said officers were pursuing Woods last week after a report of shots fired, and the suspect ran a red light and hit Rodman’s vehicle as the officer attempted to join the chase.

Online jail records show Woods is also facing several other charges including assault, fleeing police, wanton endangerment, drug trafficking, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and driving on a suspended license.

