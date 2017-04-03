Man shot, killed in San Francisco’s Tenderloin

Related Coverage 1 wounded in shooting near San Francisco hotel

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco man was shot and killed near a Tenderloin residential hotel Sunday afternoon, police said.

The man was shot around 2:30 p.m. near the Boyd Hotel in the first block of Jones St., according to police.

Responding officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound and took him to a hospital, police said Sunday.

The medical examiner identified the victim as 31-year-old Antonio Stanberry.

The shooting suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police have not released a description of the suspect, or information regarding what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” in the message.