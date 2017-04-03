Man shot, killed in San Francisco’s Tenderloin

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco man was shot and killed near a Tenderloin residential hotel Sunday afternoon, police said.

The man was shot around 2:30 p.m. near the Boyd Hotel in the first block of Jones St., according to police.

Responding officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound and took him to a hospital, police said Sunday.

The medical examiner identified the victim as 31-year-old Antonio Stanberry.

The shooting suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police have not released a description of the suspect, or information regarding what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” in the message.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s