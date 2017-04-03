Michael Jackson’s son, Prince, unveils tattoo tribute to dad

By Published:
FILE - In this June 29, 2013 file photo, Prince Jackson, left, and Katherine Jackson arrive at the world premiere of "Michael Jackson ONE" at THEhotel at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Prince Jackson unveiled a tattoo tribute to his late father, Michael, in an Instagram post on March 31, 2017. (Photo by David Becker/Invision/AP, File)

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) — Michael Jackson’s son, Prince, is showing off a tattoo tribute to the late King of Pop.

Prince Jackson posted a video of the new ink on Instagram on Friday. It shows Michael Jackson in a signature black-and-red outfit striking a dance pose. His up-raised arms are laced with angel wings. Prince Jackson calls the tattoo “incredible and beautiful.” He says it took nine hours to complete.

He and younger sister Paris also revealed a set of companion tattoos last month, with each sporting one half of the yin and yang symbol on their leg

