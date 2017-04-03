Mother charged in February death of infant daughter

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The mother of a 7-month-old baby who died in February is now being charged in connection with her daughter’s death.

Court records show Mariah Ramos, 34, faces a felony charge of cruelty to or neglect of a child. She has pleaded not guilty.

Ramos’ daughter, Willow, was found unresponsive inside her Rhode Island home in February. Police said the baby was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead. The baby’s precise cause of death has not yet been released.

Warwick Police Major Brad Connor said warrants were signed charging Ramos, who turned herself in at Kent County Courthouse on March 27.

“Willow’s death is a tragedy,” Ramos’ attorney, Mike Lepizzera, told Eyewitness News. “But this is now turning into a double tragedy because Mariah Ramos should not be charged. We pleaded not guilty because it’s the truth. We will be vehemently defending against this charge.”

Lepizzera also said it’s “telling” that Ramos wasn’t charged until more than a month after her daughter’s death.

The baby’s father, 37-year-old Ryan Beeley, was charged with cruelty to or neglect of a child on Feb. 21. He pleaded not guilty and later posted a $50,000 bond. At the time, police said more charges against Beeley were possible.

Warwick Police did not immediately say what led to Ramos’ charges. She appeared in court last Monday.

In February, police said they executed search warrants at the family’s home and uncovered what they described as “relatively deplorable conditions.”

Maj. Connor said officers visited the home back in August for a well-being check.

“At the time, the home was orderly,” he said. “The child was being taken care of, there were no signs of abuse or neglect, and DCYF was notified.”

DCYF confirmed to Eyewitness News they had twice investigated the family following tips made through the Child Abuse Hotline. DCYF said in both cases the allegations were unsubstantiated.

Police also told Eyewitness News Beeley was arrested 10 times between 2003 and 2013.

Ramos and Beeley are both due back in court later this month.