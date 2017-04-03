Northern California man dies after being intentionally run over

EL DORADO (KRON) — A man is in custody after allegedly running over and killing another man in Northern California early Sunday morning, according to El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 12:20 a.m., deputies responded to Sliger Mine Rd. and Highway 193 in Greenwood for a reported homicide, Sgt. Tasha Thompson of said.

When officers arrived, they found a man was dead as the result of a car accident.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities say it appears that 35-year-old Dennis Johns of Georgetown was intentionally ran over by another man.

That suspect was identified as 38-year-old Jacob Bohlen of Greenwood.

The California Highway Patrol MAIT team and the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office both assisted El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Authorities determined that Bohlen ran into Johns on purpose, while Johns was standing outside of his car.

Prior to Johns being struck by Bohlen, it was reported they were engaged in a verbal argument.

Bohlen was arrested and booked into the El Dorado County Jail for voluntary manslaughter.