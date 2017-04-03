Online bear tracker in the works

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (KRON)– Yosemite National Park in conjunction with Yosemite Conservancy will launch an online bear tracker.

The online tracker is called KeepBearsWild.org and the aim is to protect the park’s black bears.

“KeepBearsWild.org is an important way to raise awareness, appreciation, and respect for Yosemite’s beloved black bears,” wrote Yosemite National Park Acting Superintendent Chip Jenkins.



The park hopes to spread awareness amongst spectators on ways they can protect and save bears.

The bears will be kept in their natural habitat, so den locations and exact coordinates of where the animals are located won’t be shared in real time.

Between 300 and 500 American black bears roam through Yosemite National Park.