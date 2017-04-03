Palo Alto police investigating 2 prowler incidents

PALO ALTO (KRON)– Police in Palo Alto are investigating two prowler incidents that occured on Sunday.

Around 8:42 p.m. dispatchers recieved a call about a suspicous person in the 200 block of Yale Street, according to police.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, told police she was unloading items from her car when a man approached her to make small talk.

The victim spoke with the suspect, but began to feel uneasy and felt the man was trying to come on to her, police said.

The victim ended the converstation and the man walked away.

About 20 minutes later, the victim heard her locked doorknob being shaken, as if someone was trying to enter her home, officers said.

The doorbell rang and when the victim went to answer the door she saw the suspect as he was walking away.

Responding officers were not able to locate the suspect, but around 11:12 p.m. they recieved a similar call.

The second incident occured in the 200 block of College Avenue.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, revealed to officers that she had just returned home when she found an unknown man standing in the bushes trying to peek through closed blinds into her roomate’s window.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they weren’t able to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a clean-shaven white male in his mid 40s to 50s.

He’s about 5 feet and 9 inches tall, medium build with short brown hair that may be graying.

The suspect was wearing blue jeans, and either a short-sleeved blue T-shirt or red plaid shirt, police said.

Dectectives are looking into whether these two incidednts are connected to another prowling case that happened on Mar.21.