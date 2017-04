SANTA CRUZ (KRON) — Over a dozen stranded people were rescued Sunday from a beach just north of Santa Cruz, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

The 14 people were stuck on Panther Beach after getting trapped by high tides, CHP said.

Several rescue and emergency crews responded to the scene, including Cal Fire.

Cal Fire rigged a raising system to haul some of the victims to safety.

A helicopter crew was called in to rescue the remaining stranded victims.