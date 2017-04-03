Police looking for armed bank robbery suspect near Fairfield

Images courtesy of Suisin City PD

SUISUN CITY (KRON) — A man is at large after an armed robbery at a Suisin City bank, according to Suisin City Police Department.

The suspect was armed with a gun when he allegedly robbed a U.S. Bank branch inside the Raley’s store at 270 Sunset Ave.

He fled the scene on foot, police said.

Authorities did not specify what, or how much was stolen.

The FBI is aiding local law enforcement in the search.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Carlock at (707) 421-7373. Anonymous tips can be reported to Solano Crime Stoppers at (707) 644-7867.

