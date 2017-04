VACAVILLE (KRON) — Vacaville police are looking for a 55-year-old man who has been missing since Saturday night.

William Craine lives in Browns Valley.

He was last seen wearing a white jacket and colored pants.

Craine has white hair and was growing his white beard, police said.

Police said Craine uses public transit, but also walks or rides a bike and his caretakers are concerned for his safety.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call Vacaville police at (707) 449-5200.