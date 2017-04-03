OAKLAND (KRON) — Golden State Warriors star forward Kevin Durant is expected to return from a knee injury on Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans, according to ESPN’s Marc Stein.

Durant has been missing from action since spraining his left MCL in late February.

With Durant back, the Warriors are the favorites to win the NBA title.

Last week, Durant has been cleared for non-contact basketball drills and could return from his knee injury before the end of the regular season.

The team said last week Durant has made good progress in his recovery and has had no setbacks. He had started shooting, running, and jumping drills.

The Warriors struggled initially without Durant but have won eight straight games heading into Wednesday night’s showdown against San Antonio and have the best record in the league.

The Warriors play the Pelicans Saturday at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

