Report: Warriors star Kevin Durant to return from knee injury Saturday against Pelicans

By Published:

 

OAKLAND (KRON) — Golden State Warriors star forward Kevin Durant is expected to return from a knee injury on Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans, according to ESPN’s Marc Stein.

Durant has been missing from action since spraining his left MCL in late February.

With Durant back, the Warriors are the favorites to win the NBA title.

Last week, Durant has been cleared for non-contact basketball drills and could return from his knee injury before the end of the regular season.

The team said last week Durant has made good progress in his recovery and has had no setbacks. He had started shooting, running, and jumping drills.

The Warriors struggled initially without Durant but have won eight straight games heading into Wednesday night’s showdown against San Antonio and have the best record in the league.

The Warriors play the Pelicans Saturday at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Vince on Twitter @Vince_Cestone.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s