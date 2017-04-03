‘Sanctuary Restaurant’ in Oakland vandalized

OAKLAND (KRON)–A Mediterranean restaurant in Oakland, that pledged its support of immigrants, was vandalized.

Ba-Bite draws people in for both lunch and dinner, but last week it drew ire from someone who didn’t like certain signs in the front window that dubbed it a ‘sanctuary restaurant.’

“It’s a sign of support – that we are supporting our immigrant employees, and not just immigrant employees. We’re supporting anyone who would feel in a minority,” said owner Robert Gott.

When two employees were opening the shop they found what appeared to be feces smeared across the window.

“It was a mix of disgust and confusion – not understanding what, why, until I noticed it was directly at the sanctuary sign,” said Fatima Abudamos.

Several employees, whose families such as Mexico, Jordan, and Israel, said it felt like a personal attack.

Gott has no clue about who vandalized his restaurant, but he did file a police report.