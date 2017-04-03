South Bay police reporting dispatch lines down

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)–First responders in several South Bay and Monterey Bay area jurisdictions are advising residents to call 911 rather than the usual non-emergency dispatch numbers today because of an unspecified communications problem.

Police departments in Santa Cruz, Watsonville and Capitola have put out statements indicating that their dispatch lines are currently down.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety also could not be reached by phone as of 11:45 a.m.

There may be other agencies affected as well.

The cause of the technical glitch was not immediately clear.