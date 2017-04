CONCORD (KRON)–KRON4 obtained surveillance video of the suspect who Concord police believe is connected to slashing the tires on 20 vehichles early Sunday morning.

The surveillance video was recorded around 3:00 a.m. near Armand Drive between Dianda Drive and Denkinger Court.

Police responded to the area around 10:00 a.m. after recieving reports of numerous vehicles that had been vandalized.