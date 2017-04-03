The World According to Gary: Curry works magic in win over Wizards

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the finale of March Madness, the Warriors win over the Wizards, and Madbum’s memorable opening day.

Gary is rooting for Gonzaga in tonight’s NCAA Championship game.

Steph Curry was the true magician in Golden State’s 139-115 win last night against the Washington Wizards.

Maybe Steph’s new beard brings good luck. Still, Darya says she misses the “Baby Faced Assassin” look.

Major League Baseball’s opening day was yesterday, and it was a historic one.

San Francisco Giant’s pitcher Madison Bumgarner is the first in MLB pitcher history to hit two home runs on opening day.

In other news, the Lombardi trophy gets into a car accident, and an iconic WWE star proposes in the ring.