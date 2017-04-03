Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regulation

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 28, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with the Fraternal Order of Police, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Trump says that the United States is prepared to act alone if China does not take a tougher stand against North Korea’s nuclear program. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP)–President Donald Trump has signed a bill into law that could eventually allow internet providers to sell information about their customers’ browsing habits.

The bill scraps an online privacy regulation issued in October by the Federal Communications Commission to give consumers more control over how companies like Comcast, AT&T and Verizon share information.

But critics have argued that the rule would stifle innovation and pick winners and losers among internet companies.

The regulation had been scheduled to take effect later this year.

The GOP-controlled Congress is using a 20-year-old law to void numerous regulations that were finalized in the closing months of Democrat Barack Obama’s presidency.

