VIDEO: Firefighters rescue construction worker at Disneyland park

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters have rescued a worker with a minor knee injury on an under-construction ride at the Disney California Adventure park.

The Anaheim Fire Department used a rope system to rescue the worker on Monday afternoon.

Disneyland spokesman George Savvas says the ride is the former Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, which is being transformed into an attraction tied to the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies. It’s located in the Hollywood Land section of California Adventure, one of the two parks at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.

