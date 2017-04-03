DES MOINES, Iowa (KRON) — An early-morning shooting sent five people to the hospital in Des Moines, Iowa.

The sound of gunfire was caught on camera. The video was taken by a neighbor who watched the shooting happen from across the street.

Medics rushed two victims to the hospital in an ambulance. Three victims were taken by a personal vehicle.

Victims ages range from 18 to 27. All are expected to survive.

Police recovered multiple firearms from the scene

Police also say evidence of drugs were discovered on the scene but don’t know if they were a contributing factor.

“What’s going on there, shouldn’t be going on there and we’re definitely looking into that piece also,” Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

Police say they are struggling to find suspects because no witnesses so far have come to them with information.