REDWOOD CITY (KRON) — A Redwood City man has been arrested in Mountain View for allegedly exposing himself to a woman in a parking lot.

Police now also believe the suspect was involved in a relationship with an underage girl and they fear there may be additional victims.

According to Mountain View police, on Sunday afternoon, 31-year old Brandon Yamagata allegedly exposed himself to a woman sitting in a parked car in a parking lot along Charleston Road.

When the woman yelled for help, Yamagata drove away.

Police arrived on scene a short time later, and as they were talking with the victim, they received reports that a man matching Yamagata’s description was bothering another woman just a few blocks away.

“In that case, the woman yelled for help and a group of bystanders ran after the gentleman and one of our sergeants in the area who had responded to the call just so happened to see this group of people following a man matching the description from the original call and pulled over and detained him,” Mountain View police spokeswoman Katie Nelson said.

Following his arrest, police searched Yamagata’s car and found a methamphetamine pipe.

They also discovered identification belonging to a girl.

“Low and behold, turned out to be suspect in a case that involved an inappropriate relationship with a minor,” Nelson said.

Mountain View police are now worried that Yamagata may have additional victims and they are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“He frequents the area, so we are concerned there may be additional victims,” Nelson said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police.