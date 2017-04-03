SAN JOSE (KRON) — The San Jose City Council has declared an end to a citywide water supply shortage.

At Bramhall Park in Willow Glen on Monday, the grass was looking lush and green as a result of all the rain. And it’s going to stay that way for a while because there is going to be more water available for irrigation this summer.

At the same time, homeowners will be able to keep their lawns green too.

Reflecting improved water supply conditions from unusually heavy rains this past winter, the San Jose City council has halted the 20 percent cutbacks on water use imposed last year, which means there are no longer any restrictions on days residents may water their lawns or landscapes.

“Yes, people can water their lawns and plant their vegetable gardens, but be very careful on how you plan your sprinkler systems so it waters early in the morning or later in the evening,” Director of Communications at City of San Jose Dave Vossbrink said.

While it brings to an end the restrictions imposed during the drought, the new declaration nonetheless encourages continued water-efficiency practices. That means no outdoor irrigation between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. without the use of a bucket, handheld container or hose with a shutoff nozzle. And there will be more water for city parks.

Vossbrink says the city cut down its water use in parks more than 40 percent during the drought.

That means no outdoor irrigation between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. without the use of a bucket, hand-held container, or hose with a shutoff nozzle.

And there will be more water for parks.

Residents are encouraged to check their long dormant sprinklers for leaks and are reminded that sprinklers cannot run more than 15 minutes per station per day.

Broken or leaking sprinkler heads, water pipes, and irrigation system must be repaired within five working days.

Also, washing cars with a hose is okay, but again, the hose has to have a shutoff nozzle.

And in the interest of keeping some of the habits established during the drought, restaurants will not be required to serve water unless requested by patrons.