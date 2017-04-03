ALAMEDA (KRON) — It’s an alarming rate: almost one car per day has been stolen in just one week in Alameda.

And one victim said she believes these cars are being used to commit crimes.

Alameda police say all eight of the cars stolen within that week were either a Chevy or a Honda. The Hondas were said to be from the 90s or early 2000s.

These cars were all taken from residential neighborhoods within five to 10 minutes away from one another. Neighbors in the area were upset to find people, in what they say is a nice city, are being targeted.

The cars were stolen between Mar. 22 and Mar. 29 at all hours of the day.

Seven of the eight have been found.

One victim believes these stolen cars are being used to commit other crimes.

“There was a bunch of stuff in the back that didn’t belong to our family. And what happened was these individuals crashed the car into a sidewalk or something because it was completely damaged on the side.

You can’t drive it and there was like a huge…it looked like a gunshot,” victim Fiona Wong said.

Although most of those cars have been found, not everyone is happy at the end of the day. Wong’s car was found in Oakland.

She says she can’t afford to bring her car home.

With the impound fees and the repairs needed, Wong says the stolen car has forced her into a financial burden.