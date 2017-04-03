VIDEO: Vehicle hits several parked cars, causes fire in San Francisco; roads closed

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A vehicle has hit several parked cars in San Francisco on Monday, causing at least one car to catch fire, according to firefighters.

The accident happened on the 500 block of John Muir Drive.

Authorities are asking residents to avoid the area of John Muir Drive between Lake Merced and Skyline Boulevard due to the major traffic incident.

Several roads are closed.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

