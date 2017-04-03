SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A vehicle has hit several parked cars in San Francisco on Monday, causing at least one car to catch fire, according to firefighters.

The accident happened on the 500 block of John Muir Drive.

Authorities are asking residents to avoid the area of John Muir Drive between Lake Merced and Skyline Boulevard due to the major traffic incident.

Several roads are closed.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

AVOID AREA: RPTD ACCIDENT 500 BLK OF JOHN MUIR DR.. VEHICLE INVOLVED IN MVA HITTING SEVERAL PARKED VEHICLES, RESULTING IN VEHICLE FIRE — SF Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) April 3, 2017

