Florida woman arrested for letting minor drive while she was drunk

TAMPA, Fla. (KRON) — A Florida math teacher was arrested for letting a 14 year-old boy drive her car while she was drinking.

Police stopped the vehicle around 11:15 p.m. Sunday night because they thought the driver was drunk.

“It turned out, the man behind the wheel was actually a 14 year-old boy. The passenger, a 32-year-old woman who wanted that child to drive her to Waffle House,” authorities said.

There was also an open beer bottle in a cup holder, according to police.

Virgin told police she had five drinks and was too drunk to drive.

The teenage boy is her boyfriend’s son, according to police.

Virgin has been a math teacher at a High School for just one week, according to County School District spokesperson.

She previously worked at a Hill Middle School. Virgin has been employed by the district since 2013.

The teacher was booked on charges of child neglect and allowing a minor to drive.

Virgin will be asked to meet with the district’s Office of Professional Standards.