ALAMEDA COUNTY (BCN) — A frequently traveled road in Alameda County will be closed for a month starting Wednesday to stabilize the nearby hillside, county Public Works Agency officials said on Tuesday.

Palomares Road will be closed through May 5 between Palo Verde Road in the unincorporated community of Castro Valley and Niles Canyon Road in Fremont.

The road will be impassable at mile marker 8.73. Contractors will be removing hazards including loose dirt, rocks, and debris from the hillside.

Once the debris is removed, safety measures will be installed to prevent further movement, public works officials said.

There was a mudslide at mile marker 8.73 earlier this year after major storms that closed the road.

Public works officials are asking drivers, cyclists and pedestrians to avoid the area if possible and use alternative routes.

Because the roadway will be completely closed at mile marker 8.73, people who live on either side of the closure should travel to their homes from either Palo Verde Road or Niles Canyon Road, whichever is appropriate, public works officials said.

More information about road closures in the county is available on the Public Works Agency’s website at www.acpwa.org.